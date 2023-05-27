Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed to Mend Ties With Neighbors

Tamaz Gaiashvili, chief executive of Georgian Airways, criticized President Salome Zourabichvili on Saturday for failing to improve ties with neighbors following a spat over flights to Russia

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Tamaz Gaiashvili, chief executive of Georgian Airways, criticized President Salome Zourabichvili on Saturday for failing to improve ties with neighbors following a spat over flights to Russia.

"I expected the president to negotiate good relations with the neighbors but I have not heard about anything she has done for the benefit of Georgia's ties with Armenia, Azerbaijan or Russia," Gaiashvili told a news briefing.

Georgian Airways banned the president from boarding it flights after she called for a boycott of the airline over flights to Russia.

Georgian Airways announced this week it would operate Europe-bound transit flights for Russians who have been using air hubs in Armenia, Turkey, Serbia and the United Arab Emirate to access other destinations after the West imposed sanctions on Russian air carriers.