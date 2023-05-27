UrduPoint.com

Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed To Mend Ties With Neighbors

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed to Mend Ties With Neighbors

Tamaz Gaiashvili, chief executive of Georgian Airways, criticized President Salome Zourabichvili on Saturday for failing to improve ties with neighbors following a spat over flights to Russia

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Tamaz Gaiashvili, chief executive of Georgian Airways, criticized President Salome Zourabichvili on Saturday for failing to improve ties with neighbors following a spat over flights to Russia.

"I expected the president to negotiate good relations with the neighbors but I have not heard about anything she has done for the benefit of Georgia's ties with Armenia, Azerbaijan or Russia," Gaiashvili told a news briefing.

Georgian Airways banned the president from boarding it flights after she called for a boycott of the airline over flights to Russia.

Georgian Airways announced this week it would operate Europe-bound transit flights for Russians who have been using air hubs in Armenia, Turkey, Serbia and the United Arab Emirate to access other destinations after the West imposed sanctions on Russian air carriers.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Armenia Azerbaijan Georgia Serbia From Arab

Recent Stories

UN Suspends Cash Assistance to Syrian Refugees in ..

UN Suspends Cash Assistance to Syrian Refugees in Lebanon

4 minutes ago
 Two Dead in Shooting on Afghan-Iranian Border - Af ..

Two Dead in Shooting on Afghan-Iranian Border - Afghan Interior Minister

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM congrats nation on Youm-e-Takbir

Caretaker CM congrats nation on Youm-e-Takbir

4 minutes ago
 WASA MD for strictly implementing drains desilting ..

WASA MD for strictly implementing drains desilting schedule

4 minutes ago
 Iraq Presents Project of Transport Network Linking ..

Iraq Presents Project of Transport Network Linking Country's South to Turkey

6 minutes ago
 Just Stop Oil Activists Disrupt English Rugby Fina ..

Just Stop Oil Activists Disrupt English Rugby Final

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.