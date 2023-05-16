Georgian Airways Launches Ticket Sales From Tbilisi to Moscow for Flights Starting May 20

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Georgian Airways has launched on Tuesday the sale of tickets to Moscow for flights starting May 20, the cost of a flight from Tbilisi starts from 840 lari (about $330).

Earlier in the day, the Georgian Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that Georgian Airways will fly from Tbilisi to Moscow seven times per week from May 20.

According to the website of the airline, the first flight will take place on May 20 at 8:00 local time (04:00 GMT), the flight will last 3 hours and 15 minutes.