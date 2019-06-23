UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Airways Owner Says Airline Company Has No Debt To Russia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 02:50 PM

Georgian Airways Owner Says Airline Company Has No Debt to Russia

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Tamaz Gaiashvili, owner and president of the board of Directors of Georgian Airways, said that the company did not have any debts to Russia.

On Saturday, the Russian Transport Ministry said that flights of Georgian airlines to Russia would be suspended starting from July 8. The ministry noted that reasons for the move were the need to ensure "a sufficient level of aviation security," as well as the airlines' overdue debt for air navigation services.

"A few years ago, there was indeed some debt, but it was the debt of a bankrupted company. As far as I remember, the debt amounted to $3 million. The authorities then told us that if we partially paid off the debt, the Georgian Airways would be the only Georgian airline company that could perform flights to Russia. Our company then paid $2 million," Gaiashvili said as quoted by local Commersant agency.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on suspending the air traffic with Georgia, starting on July 8, and ordered the authorities to ensure that all Russians currently traveling across Georgia be flown back.

Moreover, Putin recommended travel companies to refrain from selling package tours to Georgia for the ban period.

Putin's decision followed violent protests in Tbilisi, which erupted on Thursday over a Russian lawmaker's decision to deliver a speech from the speaker's seat in Georgia's parliament during an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy. The activists demanded that the Russian delegation leave the parliament and called for resignation of several Georgian officials. The Kremlin called the developments in Georgia a Russophobic provocation.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili called Russia an enemy, suggesting that Moscow was seeking to divide the Georgian society. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the allegation as a distortion of reality.

Representatives of the hotel industry of Georgia will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the decision of the Russian authorities to suspend air traffic between the two states and determine further plans.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Parliament Hotel Company Traffic Tours Tbilisi Vladimir Putin Georgia July All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Dollar to hit as high as Rs185: Khawaja Asif

51 minutes ago

Rain forecast for today amid scorching heat

1 hour ago

3 hours ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

3 hours ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

3 hours ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.