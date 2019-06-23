Georgian Airways Owner Says Airline Company Has No Debt to Russia

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Tamaz Gaiashvili, owner and president of the board of Directors of Georgian Airways, said that the company did not have any debts to Russia.

On Saturday, the Russian Transport Ministry said that flights of Georgian airlines to Russia would be suspended starting from July 8. The ministry noted that reasons for the move were the need to ensure "a sufficient level of aviation security," as well as the airlines' overdue debt for air navigation services.

"A few years ago, there was indeed some debt, but it was the debt of a bankrupted company. As far as I remember, the debt amounted to $3 million. The authorities then told us that if we partially paid off the debt, the Georgian Airways would be the only Georgian airline company that could perform flights to Russia. Our company then paid $2 million," Gaiashvili said as quoted by local Commersant agency.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on suspending the air traffic with Georgia, starting on July 8, and ordered the authorities to ensure that all Russians currently traveling across Georgia be flown back.

Moreover, Putin recommended travel companies to refrain from selling package tours to Georgia for the ban period.

Putin's decision followed violent protests in Tbilisi, which erupted on Thursday over a Russian lawmaker's decision to deliver a speech from the speaker's seat in Georgia's parliament during an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy. The activists demanded that the Russian delegation leave the parliament and called for resignation of several Georgian officials. The Kremlin called the developments in Georgia a Russophobic provocation.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili called Russia an enemy, suggesting that Moscow was seeking to divide the Georgian society. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the allegation as a distortion of reality.

Representatives of the hotel industry of Georgia will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the decision of the Russian authorities to suspend air traffic between the two states and determine further plans.