Georgian Airways to Carry Out Tbilisi-Moscow Flights From May 20 - GCAA

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Georgian Airways will fly from Tbilisi to Moscow seven times per week from May 20, the Georgian Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said on Tuesday.

"Georgian Airways is starting regular flights on the Tbilisi-Moscow-Tbilisi route. According to the airline's request sent to the civil aviation agency, flights will be operated seven times a week from May 20," the GCAA said in a statement.