Georgian Authorities Refuse to Let Saakashvili Attend Court Session - Lawyer

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Georgian prison service refused to transfer former President Mikheil Saakashvili to the Tbilisi City Court where his trial will take place on Wednesday, his lawyer Beka Basilaia said.

"The Penitentiary Service is not transferring Saakashvili to the court ... at the same time, the service does not even consider the issue of allowing Saakashvili to participate in the trial in any form," the lawyer told reporters.