Georgian Authorities Should Know History of Relations With Abkhazia, S.Ossetia - Putin

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The current Georgian authorities should know the long history of relations with the peoples of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, if they want to establish relations with them today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

He said that during the First World War, Georgia attempted to take over Abkhazia.

"And with the help of the German troops in 1918, Georgia occupied Abkhazia. The occupants behaved very tough. The Georgian troops in Ossetia acted even tougher in 1919 and 1920. In fact, this is exactly what is called genocide today. It would be good if today's Georgian authorities knew that, they should never forget about this if they want to improve relations with the people of Abkhazia or South Ossetia," Putin told reporters speaking of the situation in Georgia.