Georgian, Bulgarian Prime Ministers Agree to Boost Transport Cooperation at Davos Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The prime ministers of Georgia and Bulgaria agreed on Tuesday to expand transport cooperation between the two Black Sea nations, the Georgian government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The prime ministers of Georgia and Bulgaria agreed on Tuesday to expand transport cooperation between the two Black Sea nations, the Georgian government said.

"Giorgi Gakharia and Boyko Borisov positively referred to the ferry transportation services between the marine ports of Georgia and Bulgaria, thereby stressing the need of extending the current transport links," the statement reads.

The ministers, who spoke on the sidelines of the Davos economic forum, emphasized a "rich potential of cooperation" between their countries, including in the communications sphere.

They also discussed economic ties and Georgia's EU membership aspirations. Bulgaria has been one of Georgia's top 10 trading partners for years. Gakharia invited Borisov to visit the Caucasian country.