Georgian, Bulgarian Warships Arrive in Ukraine for Sea Breeze Drills - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) A Georgian coast guard patrol boat and a Bulgarian corvette arrived in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Sunday ahead of the naval exercise Sea Breeze, local media said.

Georgia's Ochamchire boat, a refurbished US Island-class cutter that was gifted to it last year, and Bulgaria's Bodri arrived early on Sunday, the Dumskaya newspaper reported.

The 19th edition of the exercise, which has land, air and sea components, will take place in the Black Sea from July 1-12. Nineteen nations, 32 ships, 24 aircraft and over 3,000 troops will participate. The United States, which co-hosts the drills, has sent the USS Carney destroyer.