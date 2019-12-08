(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin is complicating the bilateral German-Russian relations and Moscow must cooperate with the German authorities on investigating the crime, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told the Bild newspaper in an interview.

On Wednesday, the German Foreign Ministry said it had declared two employees of the Russian Embassy personae non grata over their suspected involvement in the murder of the Georgian citizen in Berlin, which took place in August. The ministry also expressed hope that Russia would engage in immediate cooperation on investigating the case. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the German statements as ungrounded and unfriendly, and vowed to deliver a response.

"This murder is complicating the relations between Germany and Russia.

The evidence is strong. Given the murders in the United Kingdom, we have a concerning picture. The Russian party must finally make its contribution to the investigation into this crime. And we, in the Federal government, will hold consultations and decide on the further reaction," Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

The minister also said that Berlin should take into account the attitude of the Baltic nations and Poland toward Russia.

In August, a 40-year-old Georgian national was killed in one of Berlin's parks. According to the German Public Prosecutor General's office, the victim was a member of the Caucasus Emirate terror group, outlawed in Russia, and fought the Russian federal troops in Chechnya from 2000-2004.