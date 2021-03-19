Georgian Comatose Nurse Dies Days After Receiving AstraZeneca Shots - Hospital

A 27-year-old Georgian nurse, who slipped into a coma after receiving the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, died on Friday, a spokeswoman for a Tbilisi hospital told Sputnik

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) A 27-year-old Georgian nurse, who slipped into a coma after receiving the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, died on Friday, a spokeswoman for a Tbilisi hospital told Sputnik.

On Thursday, media reported that the nurse in the southwestern city of Akhaltsikhe was placed in an intensive care unit, presumably with anaphylactic reaction. She was taken to a Tbilisi clinic in serious condition.

"Unfortunately, I confirm the information about the woman's death. She was in a shock condition," the spokeswoman said.

The nurse's death was first reported by the Rustavi 2 broadcaster.

Georgia started vaccinating its frontline health workers against COVID-19 earlier this week, a few days after the country received its first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The news comes as a growing number of countries, particularly in Europe, are paused administering the AstraZeneca vaccine over reports of severe post-inoculation side effects, particularly the development of blood clots.