Georgian Defense Minister Says Tbilisi Able To Produce, Sell Su-25 Fighter Jets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Georgia has all technical and intellectual resources to manufacture, repair and export Su-25 aircraft, Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Monday.

"We have all technical, intellectual and human resources to repair, produce and sell Su-25 aircraft on our own.

There are many conflicts around the world, and countries express a high interest in this type of aircraft for the purpose of defense," Garibashvili told the Palitranews tv channel.

The defense minister also said that the Georgian military could use Su-25 jets for defense purposes.

According to Garibashvili, there are many aircraft in Georgia that need repairing and two enterprises have all capabilities for the job, namely the State Military Scientific-Technical Center Delta and the Tbilisi Aircraft Manufacturing company. Delta produces and exports combat weapons, munitions, UAVs, military equipment and ammunition.

