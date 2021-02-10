Georgian Defense Minister, Ukrainian Ambassador Discussed Military Cooperation - Ministry

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Dolgov discussed cooperation between Georgia and Ukraine in defense and security, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides also discussed security issues in the Black Sea region. According to the defense minister, cooperation between Georgia and Ukraine in this area is important in the bilateral and multilateral format," the ministry said.

"Irakli Garibashvili and Igor Dolgov also discussed various issues of military cooperation between the two countries, including the importance of participation of Ukrainian servicemen in international exercises planned in Georgia, military education, as well as continued cooperation in the rehabilitation of wounded servicemen," it said.

According to the ministry, during the conversation, representatives of the two countries paid attention to the existing plans for bilateral strategic partnership.