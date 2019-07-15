Georgian Delegates Ask Russian Lawmakers to Help in Dialogue With Abkhazia, South Ossetia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Georgian lawmakers asked their Russian colleagues to help them with the establishment of a dialogue with the lawmakers from Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Georgian lawmaker Ada Marshania said Monday.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Georgian parliamentarians headed by lawmaker Giorgi Lomia met with Russian lawmakers in the framework of the Russia-Georgia dialogue in Moscow.

"We asked our colleagues, Russian lawmakers, to help us with the establishment of a direct dialogue with Abkhazians and Ossetians. Russia is an influential power in the Abkhazian and Ossetian societies, which is why we asked our counterparts ... [and] they agreed," Marshania told reporters.

According to the lawmaker, the possible visit of Georgian members of parliament to Abkhazia and South Ossetia could be discussed during such talks.

Georgia has been in conflict with Abkhazia and South Ossetia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The two republics sought independence from Tbilisi, which viewed such a decision as unacceptable. In August 2008, Tbilisi launched an attack on Tskhinval, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of South Ossetia. The attack was then repelled by the Russian armed forces, which were sent to the republic to protect Russian citizens. As a result of Georgia's actions, Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.