UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Delegates Ask Russian Lawmakers To Help In Dialogue With Abkhazia, South Ossetia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:17 PM

Georgian Delegates Ask Russian Lawmakers to Help in Dialogue With Abkhazia, South Ossetia

Georgian lawmakers asked their Russian colleagues to help them with the establishment of a dialogue with the lawmakers from Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Georgian lawmaker Ada Marshania said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Georgian lawmakers asked their Russian colleagues to help them with the establishment of a dialogue with the lawmakers from Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Georgian lawmaker Ada Marshania said Monday.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Georgian parliamentarians headed by lawmaker Giorgi Lomia met with Russian lawmakers in the framework of the Russia-Georgia dialogue in Moscow.

"We asked our colleagues, Russian lawmakers, to help us with the establishment of a direct dialogue with Abkhazians and Ossetians. Russia is an influential power in the Abkhazian and Ossetian societies, which is why we asked our counterparts ... [and] they agreed," Marshania told reporters.

According to the lawmaker, the possible visit of Georgian members of parliament to Abkhazia and South Ossetia could be discussed during such talks.

Georgia has been in conflict with Abkhazia and South Ossetia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The two republics sought independence from Tbilisi, which viewed such a decision as unacceptable. In August 2008, Tbilisi launched an attack on Tskhinval, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of South Ossetia. The attack was then repelled by the Russian armed forces, which were sent to the republic to protect Russian citizens. As a result of Georgia's actions, Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Parliament Visit Tbilisi Independence Georgia August From

Recent Stories

Khalifa University establishes new research instit ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah shares academic and service sector experti ..

21 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah, Singapore discuss bilateral cooper ..

21 minutes ago

‘Comprehensive Medical Examination Centre’ lau ..

36 minutes ago

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry supports ..

4 minutes ago

Agriculture officers asked to take action against ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.