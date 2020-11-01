Georgian Dream Party Says Already Won Majority in General Election

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream political party, Irakli Kobakhidze, on Sunday said that his party had already won in the legislative majority in the general election, citing the data from the Central Election Commission.

"We have already won 62 seats via electoral lists. Regarding the single-seat districts, at least 14 [party candidates] are winning in the first round, meaning we already have 76 seats," Kobakhidze said at a briefing.