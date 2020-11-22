Georgian Dream Wins in All 17 Runoffs in 2nd Round of Elections - CEC Preliminary Data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The ruling Georgian Dream political party has won in all 17 runoffs in the second round of parliamentary elections in the country, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said on Sunday proceeding from the preliminary results of the vote counting.

On Saturday, Georgians head to the polls to vote in 17 runoffs in the second system despite ongoing calls from the opposition to scrap the election results altogether. The executive secretary of the ruling party, Irakli Kobakhidze, later in the day said that candidates of his party won in all 17 runoffs in the second round of parliamentary elections in Georgia, which means that the Georgian Dream will get 90 seats out of 150 in the legislature.

The elections were held under a new mixed system, according to which, 120 out of 150 lawmakers are elected via a proportional representation and the remaining 30 via a majority system. The first round of the elections, which took place on October 31, saw the ruling party winning 48.22 percent of the vote and securing victory in 13 Constituencies. Opposition parties have refused to take up their parliamentary mandates and claim that the CEC had falsified the results. Since then, opposition supporters have held several rallies calling for a repeat election and the resignation of CEC head Tamar Zhvania.