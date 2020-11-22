UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Dream Wins In All 17 Runoffs In 2nd Round Of Elections - CEC Preliminary Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Georgian Dream Wins in All 17 Runoffs in 2nd Round of Elections - CEC Preliminary Data

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The ruling Georgian Dream political party has won in all 17 runoffs in the second round of parliamentary elections in the country, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said on Sunday proceeding from the preliminary results of the vote counting.

On Saturday, Georgians head to the polls to vote in 17 runoffs in the second system despite ongoing calls from the opposition to scrap the election results altogether. The executive secretary of the ruling party, Irakli Kobakhidze, later in the day said that candidates of his party won in all 17 runoffs in the second round of parliamentary elections in Georgia, which means that the Georgian Dream will get 90 seats out of 150 in the legislature.

The elections were held under a new mixed system, according to which, 120 out of 150 lawmakers are elected via a proportional representation and the remaining 30 via a majority system. The first round of the elections, which took place on October 31, saw the ruling party winning 48.22 percent of the vote and securing victory in 13 Constituencies. Opposition parties have refused to take up their parliamentary mandates and claim that the CEC had falsified the results. Since then, opposition supporters have held several rallies calling for a repeat election and the resignation of CEC head Tamar Zhvania.

Related Topics

Election Vote Georgia October Sunday All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 22, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UN chief calls appointment of AU envoys for Ethiop ..

11 hours ago

DRAP approves locally invented device to detect CO ..

11 hours ago

Opposition should realize severity of coronavirus, ..

11 hours ago

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.