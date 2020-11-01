Georgian Election Complied With Fundamental Norms - OSCE

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The general election in Georgia was overall competitive and in line with fundamental norms, Elona Gjebrea, the leader of the OSCE election mission to the country, said at a briefing on Sunday.

Saturday's election saw Georgians pick 150 legislators for a four-year term. A party that wins over 40 percent of the vote will form the next government.

"The elections were competitive and overall fundamental freedoms were respected. Nevertheless, pervasive allegations of pressure on voters and blurring of the line between the ruling party and state reduced public confidence in some aspects of the process," Gjebrea said.

Jillian Stirk, the chief observer from the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights at the election, echoed these assessments. She said the technical aspects of the election had been managed efficiently, although the ruling Georgian Dream party visibly dominated the election administration at the local level.

"This had a negative effect on the public perception of the independence of these commissions," the Canadian admitted, saying the negative elements of the electoral process had undermined the voting that was held in a space where fundamental freedoms were "generally respected.

"

With regard to the election coverage, the delegation observed a diverse and pluralistic media environment, but one that was polarized along the political lines and by business interests, Stirk said.

Osman Askin Bak, a Turkish lawyer and head of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation to the election, told reporters that the military bloc put a high priority on aspiring member Georgia's compliance with democratic standards.

"Yesterday, we observed a competitive election, in which fundamental freedoms were generally upheld and most procedures were followed. It was however far from flawless. We noted in particular intimidation atmosphere created by the presence of activists outside many polling stations," he noted.