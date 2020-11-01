UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Election Complied With Fundamental Norms - OSCE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Georgian Election Complied With Fundamental Norms - OSCE

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The general election in Georgia was overall competitive and in line with fundamental norms, Elona Gjebrea, the leader of the OSCE election mission to the country, said at a briefing on Sunday.

Saturday's election saw Georgians pick 150 legislators for a four-year term. A party that wins over 40 percent of the vote will form the next government.

"The elections were competitive and overall fundamental freedoms were respected. Nevertheless, pervasive allegations of pressure on voters and blurring of the line between the ruling party and state reduced public confidence in some aspects of the process," Gjebrea said.

Jillian Stirk, the chief observer from the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights at the election, echoed these assessments. She said the technical aspects of the election had been managed efficiently, although the ruling Georgian Dream party visibly dominated the election administration at the local level.

"This had a negative effect on the public perception of the independence of these commissions," the Canadian admitted, saying the negative elements of the electoral process had undermined the voting that was held in a space where fundamental freedoms were "generally respected.

"

With regard to the election coverage, the delegation observed a diverse and pluralistic media environment, but one that was polarized along the political lines and by business interests, Stirk said.

Osman Askin Bak, a Turkish lawyer and head of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation to the election, told reporters that the military bloc put a high priority on aspiring member Georgia's compliance with democratic standards.

"Yesterday, we observed a competitive election, in which fundamental freedoms were generally upheld and most procedures were followed. It was however far from flawless. We noted in particular intimidation atmosphere created by the presence of activists outside many polling stations," he noted.

Related Topics

Election Assembly NATO Business Vote Independence Georgia Sunday Media From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

FAB fully digitises account opening process for UA ..

25 minutes ago

MoHAP performs 3 surgeries for uterine prolapse us ..

40 minutes ago

UAE conducts further 112,546 COVID-19 tests in 24 ..

1 hour ago

UAEFA President receives coronavirus vaccine

2 hours ago

Zayed University, Mexican Embassy discuss ways of ..

2 hours ago

India reports 470 COVID-19 deaths, 46,963 new case ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.