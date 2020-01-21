UrduPoint.com
Georgian Envoy Abashidze Rules Out Any Threats To Russian Tourists' Security

Tue 21st January 2020

Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze said on Tuesday that there are no problems with security for Russian tourists in Georgia, and Tbilisi would welcome the restoration of direct flights between the two countries

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze said on Tuesday that there are no problems with security for Russian tourists in Georgia, and Tbilisi would welcome the restoration of direct flights between the two countries.

In late November, Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin said that representatives of Georgia and Russia agreed to continue discussing the issue of resuming direct flights between the countries.

"We have repeatedly said that if a decision is made to resume flights, we will be happy. Certain dates for the start of flights were not announced, but there is an expectation for new information.

Maybe we will find out about this within the Prague format, maybe earlier," Abashidze told reporters.

Abashidze pledged that all Russian tourists are safe in Georgia and there were no cases that could prove it wrong.

"As for the security [of Russian tourists], there are no any problems, this is an artificially created problem. Russia knows that there were no such cases," he added.

Bilateral relations soured in June when people took to the streets in Tbilisi to protest against Russian lawmakers' participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. As a result, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending direct flights to and from Georgia.

