Georgian Envoy for Russia Rules Out Six-Way Regional Talks

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Georgia's special envoy for Russia, Zurab Abashidze, told Sputnik on Wednesday that the Georgian government would not take part in any six-way regional consultations featuring Iran and Turkey.

Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, spoke with Abashidze about the Azerbaijani-Turkish proposal to hold consultations with Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Iran in a format known as 3+3 about reviving economic and transport connections in the contested south Caucasus region.

"I said that Georgia was not considering taking part in that initiative," Abashidze said after a conference call with Karasin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed prospects for holding the regional conference with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, who traveled to Moscow for security and cooperation negotiations in October.