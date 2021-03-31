Georgian health authorities are studying the death of another medical worker allegedly caused by an AstraZeneca vaccine jab she received two weeks earlier, Georgian Health Minister Ekaterina Tikaradze said on Wednesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Georgian health authorities are studying the death of another medical worker allegedly caused by an AstraZeneca vaccine jab she received two weeks earlier, Georgian Health Minister Ekaterina Tikaradze said on Wednesday.

The minister noted that the death of the doctor occurred in a hospital in the capital of Tbilisi.

"The regulatory agency is currently working on the site, but according to the initial investigation, a direct link between the vaccine and the death has not been established at this stage. An investigation is underway, the information will be available later," Tikaradze said at a briefing.

According to local media reports, the deceased doctor had heart issues but did not display any side effects after being administered the AsytaZeneca dose.

Earlier in March, the Interior Ministry launched a probe into the death of a 27-year-old nurse who was placed in an intensive care unit presumably with an anaphylactic reaction to an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot and later passed away. The incident reduced people's trust in the country's vaccination campaign. Nonetheless, the Health Ministry has called on the population to continue to participate in the program to avoid a third coronavirus outbreak.

Georgia's immunization campaign uses AstraZeneca and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines. Prior to Wednesday, it has involved only such population groups as medical personnel and the elderly aged over 65.

To date, the country has confirmed over 280,000 coronavirus infections with the death toll at more than 3,700.