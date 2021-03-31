UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Experts Looking Into Doctor's Death After AstraZeneca Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:24 PM

Georgian Experts Looking Into Doctor's Death After AstraZeneca Vaccine

Georgian health authorities are studying the death of another medical worker allegedly caused by an AstraZeneca vaccine jab she received two weeks earlier, Georgian Health Minister Ekaterina Tikaradze said on Wednesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Georgian health authorities are studying the death of another medical worker allegedly caused by an AstraZeneca vaccine jab she received two weeks earlier, Georgian Health Minister Ekaterina Tikaradze said on Wednesday.

The minister noted that the death of the doctor occurred in a hospital in the capital of Tbilisi.

"The regulatory agency is currently working on the site, but according to the initial investigation, a direct link between the vaccine and the death has not been established at this stage. An investigation is underway, the information will be available later," Tikaradze said at a briefing.

According to local media reports, the deceased doctor had heart issues but did not display any side effects after being administered the AsytaZeneca dose.

Earlier in March, the Interior Ministry launched a probe into the death of a 27-year-old nurse who was placed in an intensive care unit presumably with an anaphylactic reaction to an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot and later passed away. The incident reduced people's trust in the country's vaccination campaign. Nonetheless, the Health Ministry has called on the population to continue to participate in the program to avoid a third coronavirus outbreak.

Georgia's immunization campaign uses AstraZeneca and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines. Prior to Wednesday, it has involved only such population groups as medical personnel and the elderly aged over 65.

To date, the country has confirmed over 280,000 coronavirus infections with the death toll at more than 3,700.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Doctor Tbilisi SITE March Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DC expresses concern over stray dog's biting compl ..

25 seconds ago

Minister seeks report over clash in Adiala jail

26 seconds ago

US Oil Output Hits 11.1Mln Barrels Daily as Prices ..

30 seconds ago

In shift, Delta CEO blasts new Georgia voting law

4 minutes ago

LHC disposes of plea against use of slogan "Corona ..

4 minutes ago

Court gives Belgium 30 days to fix lockdown law

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.