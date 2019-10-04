Georgian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Importance of Meeting With Lavrov at UNGA

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani called his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) timely and necessary.

Lavrov and Zalkaliani held negotiations on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA session last Thursday. It was the first bilateral event of this kind at the level of foreign ministers since 2008 amid the lack of diplomatic ties between Moscow and Tbilisi. During their meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as regional security issues.

"I am sure that this meeting has been necessary, timely and important. The communications I had with our partners in the course of the week gave me grounds for saying that. Everyone unanimously said that it is important to take additional steps to consider the ongoing borderization process and other issues at the Geneva talks," Zalkaliani told reporters late on Thursday.

The Georgian foreign minister said he had been offered to hold talks with Lavrov on the UNGA sidelines by Switzerland and had agreed to use that "unique opportunity." Zalkaliani also expressed Georgia's commitment to continuing talks with Russia in Geneva without switching to any other format of negotiations.

Zalkaliani added that during his meeting with Lavrov, they addressed the possibility of resuming direct flights between the countries, which were suspected in the wake of anti-Russian demonstrations in Tbilisi last summer.

On August 7, 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against South Ossetia and then partially destroyed its capital of Tskhinval. Russia sent troops to South Ossetia in an attempt to protect local residents, many of whom were Russian nationals. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the self-proclaimed republic.

Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008 prompting Georgia to cut off its diplomatic ties with Russia.