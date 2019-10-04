UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Importance Of Meeting With Lavrov At UNGA

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:50 AM

Georgian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Importance of Meeting With Lavrov at UNGA

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani called his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) timely and necessary.

Lavrov and Zalkaliani held negotiations on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA session last Thursday. It was the first bilateral event of this kind at the level of foreign ministers since 2008 amid the lack of diplomatic ties between Moscow and Tbilisi. During their meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as regional security issues.

"I am sure that this meeting has been necessary, timely and important. The communications I had with our partners in the course of the week gave me grounds for saying that. Everyone unanimously said that it is important to take additional steps to consider the ongoing borderization process and other issues at the Geneva talks," Zalkaliani told reporters late on Thursday.

The Georgian foreign minister said he had been offered to hold talks with Lavrov on the UNGA sidelines by Switzerland and had agreed to use that "unique opportunity." Zalkaliani also expressed Georgia's commitment to continuing talks with Russia in Geneva without switching to any other format of negotiations.

Zalkaliani added that during his meeting with Lavrov, they addressed the possibility of resuming direct flights between the countries, which were suspected in the wake of anti-Russian demonstrations in Tbilisi last summer.

On August 7, 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against South Ossetia and then partially destroyed its capital of Tskhinval. Russia sent troops to South Ossetia in an attempt to protect local residents, many of whom were Russian nationals. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the self-proclaimed republic.

Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008 prompting Georgia to cut off its diplomatic ties with Russia.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Moscow Russia Tbilisi David Geneva Independence Georgia Switzerland August Event From

Recent Stories

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

6 hours ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

6 hours ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

7 hours ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

7 hours ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.