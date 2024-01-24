Open Menu

Georgian Foreign Minister Visits Saudi National Museum

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili visited today the Saudi National Museum in the King Abdulaziz Historical Center in Riyadh. Darchiashvili toured the museum’s section where the development phases of the Arabian Peninsula as well as the three-stage history of the Kingdom are on display.

Darchiashvili also viewed the museum collections and items on display that reflect the cultural richness of the Islamic civilization and its knowledge.

He expressed admiration for the National Museum and appreciation for the efforts exerted by the staff to preserve the Kingdom’s history and heritage

