Georgian Foreign Minister Welcomes USS Porter Destroyer In Batumi Port

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:35 PM

Georgian Foreign Minister Welcomes USS Porter Destroyer in Batumi Port

The third visit of the USS Porter, a US Navy destroyer, to the Georgian port of Batumi is a sign of dynamic bilateral security cooperation, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Tuesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The third visit of the USS Porter, a US Navy destroyer, to the Georgian port of Batumi is a sign of dynamic bilateral security cooperation, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Tuesday.

"Welcome back #USSPorter! The third visit to Batumi showcases [the US-Georgia] dynamic security cooperation, underlines importance of the #BlackSea for Euro- Atlantic security, and promotes regional peace and stability," Zalkaliani wrote on Twitter.

According to the US embassy in Georgia, the USS Porter destroyer arrived on Tuesday in Batumi for a scheduled port visit to develop security capabilities in the Black Sea and strengthen regional stability.

