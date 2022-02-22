UrduPoint.com

Georgian Foreign Ministry Advises Diplomatic Staff In Kiev To Evacuate Family Members

Published February 22, 2022

Georgian Foreign Ministry Advises Diplomatic Staff in Kiev to Evacuate Family Members

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday advised the staff of its embassy in Ukraine to evacuate their families from Kiev.

"The head and staff of the diplomatic mission in Ukraine remain on site.

Georgian diplomats were given only a recommendation to make a decision on the evacuation of their family members, if they have a desire to do it," the ministry said in a statement.

Many governments have urged their countrymen to leave Ukraine and warned against traveling there over growing tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Late on Monday, Russia recognized the independence of the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

>