Georgian Government Introduces New Coronavirus Restrictions Starting November 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:03 PM

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Georgian government will introduce new nationwide restrictions starting Saturday; operation of restaurants, public transport, shopping malls, markets and fitness halls will be suspended in particular, the response center said in a statement

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Georgian government will introduce new nationwide restrictions starting Saturday; operation of restaurants, public transport, shopping malls, markets and fitness halls will be suspended in particular, the response center said in a statement.

Sputnik saw the draft order on restrictions on Wednesday. Now it is officially confirmed by the government.

"Taking into consideration the epidemiological situation in the country, a decision was made to toughen the targeted restrictions," the document read.

