Georgian Government Not to Call Early Parliamentary Vote Despite Rallies - Ruling Party

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The Georgian government will not call early parliamentary elections despite ongoing rallies, the secretary general of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Kakha Kaladze, said on Monday.

Kaladze already said last week, after the parliament failed to pass amendments envisioning a switch from the mixed to the proportional system, that the election would be held on October 31, 2020, as scheduled.

"Less than one year is left before the elections. The elections will be held under a mixed system, in compliance with the working constitution, according to established rules and within an established time frame.

We call on our opponents to get ready for the elections," Kaladze said at a briefing.

He slammed the opposition, which has blocked entrance to the parliament, for acting destructively.

"If such actions continue, the authorities will make a relevant decision," Kaladze added.

"The 2020 elections will be held under a mixed system. This is not subject to reviewing," Kaladze emphasized.