UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Gov't Has No Reasons To Delay Parliamentary Elections Over COVID - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:13 AM

Georgian Gov't Has No Reasons to Delay Parliamentary Elections Over COVID - Prime Minister

The current epidemiological situation with COVID-19 in Georgia does not create grounds for postponing the parliamentary elections scheduled for late October, as well as the start of educational process in schools and universities, country's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Wednesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The current epidemiological situation with COVID-19 in Georgia does not create grounds for postponing the parliamentary elections scheduled for late October, as well as the start of educational process in schools and universities, country's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Wednesday.

"According to today's data, there is no reason to postpone the educational process ... There is also no reason to change the election date," the prime minister told reporters.

The educational process in schools and universities in Georgia is set to start on September 15, while the parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 31. The epidemiological situation in Georgia is considered to be favorable, although an outbreak has been recently registered in the province of Svaneti, where quarantine restrictions has been imposed.

The overall COVID-19 tally in Georgia amounts to 1,278, while the death toll stands at 17. A total of 1,058 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Georgia September October From

Recent Stories

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

3 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

18 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

33 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

48 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE sheds light on Youth Council&#039;s strategi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.