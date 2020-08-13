The current epidemiological situation with COVID-19 in Georgia does not create grounds for postponing the parliamentary elections scheduled for late October, as well as the start of educational process in schools and universities, country's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Wednesday

"According to today's data, there is no reason to postpone the educational process ... There is also no reason to change the election date," the prime minister told reporters.

The educational process in schools and universities in Georgia is set to start on September 15, while the parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 31. The epidemiological situation in Georgia is considered to be favorable, although an outbreak has been recently registered in the province of Svaneti, where quarantine restrictions has been imposed.

The overall COVID-19 tally in Georgia amounts to 1,278, while the death toll stands at 17. A total of 1,058 people have fully recovered from the disease.