ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The political leadership of Georgia was aware about all the details of holding the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO), and thus, it must take responsibility for the incident during the session, IAO Secretary General Andreas Michailidis told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the protesters launched a rally outside the parliament building in the Georgian capital against the participation of Russian delegates in the General Assembly of the IAO. Later on the same day, the protesters were joined by opposition demonstrators, calling on the government and the parliament speaker to step down. The protests were subsequently dispersed by security forces, which used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to suppress the rally, but resumed on Friday. A total of 240 people are believed to have been injured, according to the Georgian Health Ministry.

Michailidis explained that the order of holding the General Assembly of IAO is known to each side and there are relevant documents. In his opinion, the actions of radicals were an organized provocation.

"The process [of holding the General Assembly] ... was completely and in detail known to the political leadership of the country and the leadership of the Georgian parliament. And I think that the attitude toward IAO was especially provocative. It has affected 25 parliaments that participate in the IAO and its activities, and, of course, this situation has become a test for the Georgian parliament and the country itself. There was a completely unsuccessful meeting, and I think that the Georgian political leadership and the leadership of the Georgian parliament must take responsibility for that," Michailidis said.