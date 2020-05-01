UrduPoint.com
Georgian Gov't Preparing Special COVID-19 Anti-Crisis Plan For Tourism Sector - Minister

The Georgian government is preparing a separate plan of support measures for businesses in the tourism and hospitality industry to ensure the country's preparedness to welcome tourists in the post-pandemic period, Natia Turnava, the minister of economy and sustainable development, said on Friday

A state of emergency is in effect in Georgia at the moment and international air traffic is not expected to resume until May 22.

"While other business can recover quickly, tourism is likely to face difficulties due to coronavirus-related restrictions given that not all countries will overcome the pandemic at the same rate. That is why, on behalf of the prime minister, we are preparing a specific anti-crisis plan for the tourism industry that differs from a usual anti-crisis plan," Turnava said at a press conference.

According to the Georgian minister, the tourism sector has been an essential source of income and jobs for the entire nation and, therefore, has to be supported in a special way.

"The new tourism will not be as traditional as it used to be. New requirements will be set, and we will do everything to prepare the tourism industry for the requirements of the post-coronavirus period. We will be the country that will be one of the first to open safe corridors with other countries and restore the tourist flow, but this requires a particular effort," Turnava said.

She said the Georgian government was in daily talks with managers of hotels, tour agencies, transport companies and other members of the industry.

As of Friday, Georgia has reported 566 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including six fatalities and 184 recoveries.

