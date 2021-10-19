UrduPoint.com

Georgian Gov't Vows To Prevent Any Provocations By Saakashvili's Supporters

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Georgian Gov't Vows to Prevent Any Provocations by Saakashvili's Supporters

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Georgian government will prevent any revolutionary scenarios and provocations by jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili's party loyalists, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Tuesday.

Saakashvili was jailed on October 1, less than a month before Georgia is scheduled to hold runoff local elections on October 30. Members of Saakashvili's United National Movement intend to rally on the voting day to demand his release.

"Usually, when we talk about hate speech, it comes from the National Movement. These people ruled the country for nine years with hatred, torturing people. All the terrible things happened to the population at that time," Garibashvili told reporters, adding "I want to tell everyone one thing, the time of revolutions and wars in this country has ended. We will not allow provocations."

Citing calls for Saakashvili's release by some members of European Parliament, including those "with Georgian last Names," Garibashvili said that the ex-president will have to stay in prison for at least six years, as warranted by the crimes committed.

"No one can stand in the way of the administration of justice and law, no matter how many deputies speak up.

It doesn't matter what a member of the European Parliament says, because the important thing for us is what our people say. Saakashvili was brought to justice, he committed many crimes that were established by the prosecutor's office, the investigation and all instances of the court. Consequently, no one can stand in the way of justice," the prime minister said.

On Monday, 72 politicians signed a joint open letter in defense of Saakashvili. The letter was addressed to European Council President Charles Michel, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Parliament President David Sassoli. The document was also signed by former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko, former Latvian President Valdis Zatlers and former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, as well as 26 current members of European Parliament and 27 members of the Lithuanian parliament, among others.

Saakashvili served as the Georgian president from 2004 to 2013. After indictment and flight from Georgia, he occupied a number of posts in the Ukrainian government. In Georgia, he was wanted for an alleged murder, punishable by three years in prison, and alleged assault, punishable by six years, among other charges. The 53-year-old rejected all charges as politically motivated.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Parliament David Georgia October All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

11 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

53 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

3 hours ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.