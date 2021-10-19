TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Georgian government will prevent any revolutionary scenarios and provocations by jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili's party loyalists, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Tuesday.

Saakashvili was jailed on October 1, less than a month before Georgia is scheduled to hold runoff local elections on October 30. Members of Saakashvili's United National Movement intend to rally on the voting day to demand his release.

"Usually, when we talk about hate speech, it comes from the National Movement. These people ruled the country for nine years with hatred, torturing people. All the terrible things happened to the population at that time," Garibashvili told reporters, adding "I want to tell everyone one thing, the time of revolutions and wars in this country has ended. We will not allow provocations."

Citing calls for Saakashvili's release by some members of European Parliament, including those "with Georgian last Names," Garibashvili said that the ex-president will have to stay in prison for at least six years, as warranted by the crimes committed.

"No one can stand in the way of the administration of justice and law, no matter how many deputies speak up.

It doesn't matter what a member of the European Parliament says, because the important thing for us is what our people say. Saakashvili was brought to justice, he committed many crimes that were established by the prosecutor's office, the investigation and all instances of the court. Consequently, no one can stand in the way of justice," the prime minister said.

On Monday, 72 politicians signed a joint open letter in defense of Saakashvili. The letter was addressed to European Council President Charles Michel, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Parliament President David Sassoli. The document was also signed by former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko, former Latvian President Valdis Zatlers and former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, as well as 26 current members of European Parliament and 27 members of the Lithuanian parliament, among others.

Saakashvili served as the Georgian president from 2004 to 2013. After indictment and flight from Georgia, he occupied a number of posts in the Ukrainian government. In Georgia, he was wanted for an alleged murder, punishable by three years in prison, and alleged assault, punishable by six years, among other charges. The 53-year-old rejected all charges as politically motivated.