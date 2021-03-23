Georgian Health Minister Receives Shot of AstraZeneca Vaccine in Public

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze on Tuesday received the first shot of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on live broadcast, becoming the second high-ranking official in the country, after President Salome Zourabichvili, to get vaccinated.

Tikaradze was vaccinated at a medical center in the city of Sachkhere.

Earlier in the month, the country received a shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine for vaccination of medical personnel, which was launched on March 15. However, because of the death of a 27-year-old nurse from anaphylactic shock after her vaccination, many medical workers refused to be vaccinated, causing the vaccination drive to halt in several regions.

According to a poll by the non-profit organization National Democratic Institute, 53 percent of Georgians refuse to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, both the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, following reports about rare blood clotting cases among the inoculated people. Both organizations found that the shot was not associated with a higher risk of clots.