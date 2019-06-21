UrduPoint.com
Georgian Health Ministry Says 16 People Injured At Tbilisi Rally

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Georgian Health Ministry Says 16 People Injured at Tbilisi Rally

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Sixteen people have been injured during an opposition rally outside the Georgian parliament building in central Tbilisi, at which the police used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters, the Georgian Ministry of Labour, Health and Social Affairs said on Thursday.

"Sixteen people have been wounded. Twelve of them sustained minor wounds while four [people sustained] moderate [injuries]," the ministry said, as quoted by the local 1TV broadcaster.

