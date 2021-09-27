Georgian Intelligence Conducts Wiretapping, But on Legal Basis - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili admitted on Monday that national special services carry out wiretapping of citizens, but stressed that the procedure does not exceed the legal framework.

In mid-September, the country was upset by a scandal regarding a possible leak of information from the State Security Service, as some of the country's media outlets obtained a link to multiple documents therefrom, such as video and audio files. Documents contained evidence of alleged illegal surveillance on conversations of Georgian Orthodox Church hierarchs, as well as journalists and diplomats, including from the European Union, Germany, Israel, and employees of the US Embassy in Tbilisi. The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a criminal probe into violation of privacy in line with information about the surveillance of priests.

"As for wiretapping, they take place in all countries within the framework of the law; our state is no exception. Yes, we listen in, but within the framework of the law," Garibashvili told a briefing.

The investigators are due to determine whether the files in question were obtained legally and whether they are real or fabricated, he added, citing incidents under former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

The former leader ruled Georgia from 2004-2013, then fled the country over several criminal charges. The authorities have pledged to arrest Saakashvili if he returns to the country.