Georgian Interior Minister Gakharia Becomes Candidate for Prime Minister - Ruling Party

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream nominates Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia as the candidate for the position of the prime minister after Mamuka Bakhtadze's resignation, although protesters in Tbilisi demanded Gakharia's dismissal after the dispersal of an anti-Russian rally, Georgian Dream Chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili said on Tuesday.

"I put forward Giorgi Gakharia's candidacy at a meeting of the political council and received full support," Ivanishvili said at a briefing.