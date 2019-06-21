UrduPoint.com
Georgian Interior Ministry Calls Tbilisi Rally Government Overthrow Attempt

Fri 21st June 2019

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Georgian Interior Ministry called actions of protesters outside the parliament building in Tbilisi a government overthrow attempt, saying its personnel had used tear gas against the protesters after the demonstrators continued storming the building despite the law enforcement's calls not to do this.

"Despite the calls by the Interior Ministry, the rally participants continued to storm the parliament building ... The Interior Ministry will provide a relevant assessment of the mass overthrow attempt and the storming of the parliament building," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry added that it used "special capabilities outlined by the law" to ensure the safety of the police and to counter the protesters.

