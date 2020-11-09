Georgian Interior Ministry Defends Use of Force Against Protesters

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Georgia's Interior Ministry defended the use of water cannon and tear gas against protesters rallying on Sunday outside the Central Election Commission's headquarters in Tbilisi.

"Protesters tried to storm the building and were stopped by the police.

The use of brute force by protesters and their defiance of police orders warranted a proportionate forceful response by the Georgian Interior Ministry," a statement read.

A Sputnik correspondent said that special police units and more water cannons were pulled to the electoral body's head office on the outskirts of the capital after protesters tried to break into the building. Multiple people were injured.