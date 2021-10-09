Georgian Interior Ministry Reports 3 People Arrested in Residential Building Collapse Case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Three people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the collapse of a residential building in the Georgian resort town of Batumi, the country's interior ministry said on Saturday.

A part of the 7-story residential building collapsed in Batumi on Friday, leaving several people trapped under the debris. According to the latest reports, the incident has killed five people. The local authorities in Batumi said that an explosion due to a gas leak could have caused the collapse.

Those arrested are the owner of an apartment in the building and two construction workers who have recently made renovations in the apartment, the ministry said in a statement.

"The investigation established that the owner of one of the apartments on the first floor ... Z.B. hired H.C. for apartment renovation and G.S. Construction and repair work was carried out in the apartment under the guidance of the apartment's owner and with a gross violation of safety rules, which resulted in one of the entrances of the apartment building collapsed on October 8," the statement read.

The three face 2 to 10 years in prison, the ministry added.