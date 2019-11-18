Georgian Interior Ministry Says 18 People Detained At Opposition Rally Near Parliament
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:19 PM
The Georgian Interior Ministry said Monday 18 people had been detained during the dispersal of a protest rally outside the parliament building in Tbilisi
"During the rally in front of parliament 18 people were detained for administrative offenses. These persons were detained under articles 173 (disobedience to the police) and 166 (disorderly conduct)," the ministry said in a statement.