Georgian Interior Ministry Says 37 People Detained During Dispersal of Rally in Tbilisi

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The Georgian Interior Ministry said Monday that 37 people had been detained during the dispersal of a protest rally in front of the parliament building earlier in the day in Tbilisi for disobedience to the police and disorderly conduct.

"During a rally in front of the parliament building, 37 people were detained for violations under Article 173 (disobedience to the police) and 166 (disorderly conduct)," the ministry said.

It said that during the rally and its dispersal, four people had been injured, including two police officers who were hospitalized.