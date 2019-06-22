UrduPoint.com
Georgian Interior Ministry Says Opened Probe Into Attack On Russian TV Crew

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 09:56 PM

Georgia's Interior Ministry said on Saturday that it had launched an investigation into an attack on the crew of Russia's Rossiya 24 television channel in the capital of Tbilisi

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Georgia's Interior Ministry said on Saturday that it had launched an investigation into an attack on the crew of Russia's Rossiya 24 television channel in the capital of Tbilisi.

"An investigation has been opened on charges of obstruction to journalist work and violence," a spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, attackers tried to beat a correspondent and a camera man working for Rossiya 24. The Russian Foreign Ministry has demanded that Georgia enforce security and protect Russians in the country.

