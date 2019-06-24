Georgian Interior Ministry Suspends 10 Police Officers Over Crackdown on Protesters

Georgia's Interior Ministry said Monday it had placed 10 police officers on administrative leave for their handling of protesters in Tbilisi

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Georgia 's Interior Ministry said Monday it had placed 10 police officers on administrative leave for their handling of protesters in Tbilisi

Calls have been made for the interior minister to step down after 240 demonstrators were injured during the first night of protests last Thursday.

"The Interior Ministry's inspectorate general is looking into possible abuse of power by law enforcers during Tbilisi protests. As part of the probe, 10 officers that participated in the crackdown were suspended from duty," a ministerial spokesman told reporters.

Thousands rallied in Tbilisi for four straight days last week after a Russian lawmaker addressed the Georgian parliament from the speaker's seat. Ties between the two countries have been strained since a war over two breakaway provinces in 2008.