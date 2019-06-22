Georgian Journalists Say Got Robbed During Tbilisi Protests - Reports

(@imziishan)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Georgian journalists said the some of them missed their wallets after the rally in Tbilisi, local media reported early on Saturday.

The Georgian 1TV broadcaster reported that the media workers called on police to take the situation under control.

The number of protesters in central Tbilisi decreased in the early hours of Saturday however those who remained on the site did not plan to go home. Their further plans remained are unclear.

One of the protesters told Sputnik earlier in the day that some of the organizers of the rally called on demonstrators to suspend their protest until Saturday night.

The protests in central Tbilisi began on Thursday. Despite the fact that they were dispersed later on the same day, they resumed on Friday.

The protests were initially sparked by the participation of a Russian delegation in an international parliamentary event Tbilisi. However, they subsequently grew into an opposition rally.

Moscow has slammed the actions of the Georgian leadership during the international event and said it was outraged by the actions of the protesters.