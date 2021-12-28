UrduPoint.com

Georgian Justice Ministry Postpones Saakashvili's Transfer To Jail For Health Reasons

The Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia's Ministry of Justice said on Tuesday it has postponed former President Mikheil Saakashvili's transfer from hospital back to jail for health reasons

Saakashvili is being kept in a military hospital in the city of Gori for treatment after he went on a hunger strike in jail. The ex-leader told journalists on Monday that agents in black uniforms attempted to bring him out of the hospital by force. When trying to resist, he suffered a hypertonic crisis and fainted.

"He had anxiety-based blood pressure oscillations. The Special Penitentiary Service has temporarily postponed the legal transfer process," the service said.

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1. The former president was convicted in absentia for trying to cover up evidence about the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and for assaulting opposition lawmaker Valery Gelashvili. Saakashvili was sentenced to three and six years in jail, respectively. Beyond that, Saakashvili is defendant in cases of opposition rally dispersal on November 7, 2007, the Imedi Media Holding raid, and embezzlement from the state budget. These cases are still being reviewed in the courts.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili would serve the entire sentence, while the defendant sees himself as a political prisoner.�

