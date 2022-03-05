UrduPoint.com

Georgian Lawmaker Denies Reports About Mass Influx Of Russians To Georgia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Georgian Lawmaker Denies Reports About Mass Influx of Russians to Georgia

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili on Friday dismissed reports about a massive influx of Russian citizens to Georgia after Western countries placed sanctions on Russia over its operation in Ukraine.

The information that an increasing number of Russian nationals have decided to move to Georgia amid the ongoing crisis was circulating on social networks.

"We are not facing any mass influx. Let me remind everyone that the land border with Russia is closed, incidentally, from the Russian side.

Only commodities pass through the checkpoints," Papuashvili said at a briefing.

Speaking about the reports about the alleged mass arrival of Russians, Papuashvili called them "a part of a disinformation campaign to generate anxiety and disturb the peace."

Direct air traffic between Georgia and Russia was shut down as a result of the armed conflict in South Ossetia in 2008. Land borders between the two countries remain open, yet crossing them for individuals is restricted.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Traffic Georgia Border From

Recent Stories

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional development ..

Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional developments

16 minutes ago
 Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy ..

Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy designs against Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghan ..

Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

16 minutes ago
 UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terror ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terrorist attack

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>