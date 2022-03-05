Georgian Lawmaker Denies Reports About Mass Influx of Russians to Georgia

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili on Friday dismissed reports about a massive influx of Russian citizens to Georgia after Western countries placed sanctions on Russia over its operation in Ukraine.

The information that an increasing number of Russian nationals have decided to move to Georgia amid the ongoing crisis was circulating on social networks.

"We are not facing any mass influx. Let me remind everyone that the land border with Russia is closed, incidentally, from the Russian side.

Only commodities pass through the checkpoints," Papuashvili said at a briefing.

Speaking about the reports about the alleged mass arrival of Russians, Papuashvili called them "a part of a disinformation campaign to generate anxiety and disturb the peace."

Direct air traffic between Georgia and Russia was shut down as a result of the armed conflict in South Ossetia in 2008. Land borders between the two countries remain open, yet crossing them for individuals is restricted.