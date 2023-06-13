UrduPoint.com

Georgian Lawmaker Says EC, Venice Commission's Tips On Anti-Oligarch Law 'Inconsistent'

The recommendations of the Venice Commission and the European Commission in connection with the adoption of the anti-oligarchy bill are inconsistent, Irakli Kobakhidze, the leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, said on Tuesday

"There is a contradiction between the recommendation of the Venice Commission and the recommendation of the European Commission. If they agree among themselves, we will do what the European Commission says. Today, the Venice Commission is telling us one thing and the European Commission is telling us another. In particular, the Venice Commission says that it does not like personalized approach and that it is necessary to carry out reforms in various areas, which is already being done. The European Commission says that it is necessary to go with a personalized approach ... The very word 'deoligarchization' means a personalized approach aimed at certain people," Kobakhidze told reporters.

The European Commission for Democracy through Law, dubbed the Venice Commission, is a Council of Europe body that advises its member states on constitutional issues and how to bring their legal and institutional structures into line with European standards.

The Georgian Parliament majority leader said it had ultimately asked the Georgian side not to adopt the anti-oligarchy law, but to focus more on a systematic approach to the issue, intensifying the fight against corruption and implementing a number of reforms.

"As soon as the European Commission agrees with the Venice Commission on the exclusion of deoligarchization from its 12 points, we will immediately cancel the law, which will be adopted in three readings by the end of this month," Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian Parliament is considering a draft law "On Deoligarchization", which was adopted in two readings in 2022. In April, Georgia sent the amended document to the Venice Commission for recommendations. "Deoligarchization" is one of the 12 conditions that Georgia must fulfill in order to obtain the status of a candidate for the European Union.

