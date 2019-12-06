Georgian Lawmaker Says Russia Ready to Resume Air Services, Gives No Exact Timeline

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia is ready to restore direct flights to and from Georgia , but no exact timeline for when this might happen has been determined, the chairman of the Democratic Movement-United Georgia party said on Friday, after meeting with the Russian deputy foreign minister in Moscow

On Thursday, party chairman Nino Burjanadze held talks with Andrey Rudenko as part of her five-day working visit to the country to discuss the current state of Russian-Georgian ties and their prospects.

"You know, it is difficult to say [when air services with Georgia will be restored], although there is readiness on the Russian side. I think, we should expect that after the New Year, in the near future we will return to these issues," Burjanadze told reporters in response to a question about when the flights might resume.

In late November, Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin said that representatives of Georgia and Russia agreed to continue discussing the issue of resuming direct flights between the countries, but that a decision on the issue should not be expected by the end of the year.

Bilateral relations soured in June when people took to the streets in Tbilisi to protest against Russian lawmakers' participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. As a result, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending direct flights to and from Georgia.