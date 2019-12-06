UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Lawmaker Says Russia Ready To Resume Air Services, Gives No Exact Timeline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 07:11 PM

Georgian Lawmaker Says Russia Ready to Resume Air Services, Gives No Exact Timeline

Russia is ready to restore direct flights to and from Georgia, but no exact timeline for when this might happen has been determined, the chairman of the Democratic Movement-United Georgia party said on Friday, after meeting with the Russian deputy foreign minister in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia is ready to restore direct flights to and from Georgia, but no exact timeline for when this might happen has been determined, the chairman of the Democratic Movement-United Georgia party said on Friday, after meeting with the Russian deputy foreign minister in Moscow.

On Thursday, party chairman Nino Burjanadze held talks with Andrey Rudenko as part of her five-day working visit to the country to discuss the current state of Russian-Georgian ties and their prospects.

"You know, it is difficult to say [when air services with Georgia will be restored], although there is readiness on the Russian side. I think, we should expect that after the New Year, in the near future we will return to these issues," Burjanadze told reporters in response to a question about when the flights might resume.

In late November, Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin said that representatives of Georgia and Russia agreed to continue discussing the issue of resuming direct flights between the countries, but that a decision on the issue should not be expected by the end of the year.

Bilateral relations soured in June when people took to the streets in Tbilisi to protest against Russian lawmakers' participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. As a result, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending direct flights to and from Georgia.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Moscow Russia Visit Tbilisi Vladimir Putin Georgia June November From

Recent Stories

Kenya’s runners win ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, UA ..

53 minutes ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s F2 world champion lines up home ..

53 minutes ago

Australian Electoral Commission Lacks Power, Resou ..

6 minutes ago

German Social Democratic Co-Leader Criticizes NATO ..

6 minutes ago

Parliamentarians call on Chief Minister

6 minutes ago

Chinese skaters on form at World Cup Short Track i ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.