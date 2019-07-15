Georgian Lawmakers' Visit to Russia Seeks to Improve Ties With Moscow - Parliamentarian

A visit of lawmakers from the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia to Russia is aimed at improving strained relations between Tbilisi and Moscow, Giorgi Lomia, the head of the delegation of Georgian opposition lawmakers, said on Monday

"Our goal, the purpose of our visit here, it of course contributes to the fact that we can coexist peacefully, have partner, friendly, brotherly relations. This is the only goal. No one needs war, no one needs sanctions and any kind of confrontation between the countries," Lomia said at a meeting with senior Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev.

Relations between Moscow and Tbilisi have been in a downward spiral since 2008 when the two countries severed their diplomatic ties after Russia recognized the sovereignty of the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Russia-Georgia ties hit a new low in late June this year following mass protests in Tbilisi that erupted after Russian lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov took the speaker's seat to address an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy in Georgia's parliament. The unrest subsequently grew into an opposition rally, with activists demanding that the Russian delegation leave the parliament and calling for resignation of several Georgian officials. The Kremlin called the developments in Georgia a Russophobic provocation.

Earlier this month, Rustavi 2 tv host Giorgi Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum" with a monologue targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in extremely obscene language. The Georgian Foreign Ministry denounced it as an attempt to put a further strain on relations between the two nations.