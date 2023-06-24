Open Menu

Georgian Leader Calls On Prime Minister To Convene Security Council Amid Events In Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 09:40 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has called on Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to convene a Security Council meeting to consider tightening controls on the Georgian-Russian border and revising the visa regime for Russian citizens in light of events in Russia.

"I call on the prime minister to convene the Security Council immediately. I believe that today it is important to consider in this format several important issues that do not tolerate time. The first is the tightening of border control and revision of the visa regime (for Russian citizens), the second is the use of the lists of sanctioned persons at the border, which exist and our partners control these lists," the president said at a briefing.

