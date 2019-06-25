Georgian Leadership Spurs Anti-Russian, Nationalist Sentiments - Lavrov on Tbilisi Unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Georgian leadership is inflaming the anti-Russian and nationalist sentiments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday commenting on Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili's comments branding Russia an enemy amid the political unrest in the country.

Zourabichvili said on Friday, in the wake of protests against the participation of Russian delegates in a parliamentary forum in Tbilisi, that Moscow was interested in provoking internal division in Georgia. She asserted that Russia was Georgia's "enemy and an occupying state."

"Zourabichvili's statement ... provokes ultra-extremist, nationalist, anti-Russian sentiments that manifest themselves in what we see on the streets [in Georgia]," Lavrov told reporters.

The Russian diplomat refuted the claims on an urgent meeting of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and Georgian Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze.

"I do not know anything about the planned emergency meeting of Karasin and Abashidze.

If the Georgian side wants to hold such a meeting, we will be ready to consider this request," he said.

Lavrov added that Moscow feared that the United States would do everything possible to prevent normalization of the Russian-Georgian relations.

Protests in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi erupted on Thursday over a Russian delegation's participation in a session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building where the Russian representatives were located, demanding the resignation of the parliament speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree tightening national security measures in light of anti-Russia protests in Georgia. The decree orders Russian airlines to temporarily stop passenger flights from Russia to Georgia starting July 8. It also advises Russian tour operators and agents to suspend sales of tours to Georgia until the ban is lifted.