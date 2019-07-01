Statements by the Georgian leadership, filled with Russophobia, do not help to normalize bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Statements by the Georgian leadership, filled with Russophobia, do not help to normalize bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"[Russia] can't take positively the statements of representatives of the Georgian leadership, filled with the spirit of Russophobia. We believe that such actions do not contribute to bringing us closer to the path of normalizing relations," Peskov told reporters.