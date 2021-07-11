UrduPoint.com
Georgian Media Leaders Demand Government Resignation After Cameraman's Death

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Executives of major Georgian television channels came to the office of the ruling Georgian Dream party on Sunday to demand the government's resignation in the wake of a cameraman's death.

Lekso Lashkarava, from the Pirveli tv channel, died earlier in the day. He was one of more than 50 media workers assaulted by right-wing protesters while covering the July 5 Pride Parade in Tbilisi.

"Our main demand is that Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his administration as well as State Security chief Grigol Liluashvili resign by the end of the day," Nika Gvaramia, the head of the Mtavari Arkhi TV company, told a rally.

Zurab Gumbaridze, the CEO of the opposition-leaning Formula TV, accused the government of encouraging violence against the Pride Parade and called on it to take responsibility for Lashkarava's death.

Prime Minister Garibashvili criticized plans to hold the LGBT parade the day it was due to be held, saying it would create division in a largely conservative country. Parade organizers canceled the event after violence broke out.

